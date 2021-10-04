Sophie Fairall: Funeral for girl who died from rare cancer
- Published
The funeral of a 10-year-old cancer patient, who fulfilled a bucket list including meeting TV chef Gordan Ramsay, has taken place.
Sophie Fairall, from Stubbington, Hampshire, died from a rare form of tissue cancer in September.
Members of the public clapped as Sophie's cortege travelled through the streets.
A service later took place at Holy Rood Church.
Before her death, Sophie also received messages of support from TV presenters Ant and Dec, and footballers Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.
The Fairall family drew up a bucket list with Sophie in June, when her cancer - rhabdomyosarcoma - returned and she decided not to have further chemotherapy.
She also appeared on ITV's This Morning show, spent a day working in a supermarket and campaigned for better conditions for children in hospital.
A crowdfunding campaign in her name has since raised over £70,000 for Alice's Arc - a children's cancer charity which funds research into finding targeted and less harsh treatments for rhabdomyosarcoma.
Vicar Richard England, who officiated the funeral, said: "This story doesn't have the happy ending that we all hoped it would from day one, yet still the amount of good and the impact that Sophie's life and her family are going to have on the world is something really remarkable and incredible.
"It is something that can be celebrated even in the midst that we are still saying goodbye to Sophie."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.