Severed finger's owner sought by police in Southampton
Police are trying to trace the owner of a severed finger found outside a block of flats.
The finger was discovered near a parking area in Lower Bannister Street, Southampton, on Saturday morning.
Police believe it belongs to a man who lost it while trying to climb a fence after getting trapped in a courtyard area.
Hampshire Constabulary said it feared the "trauma of what happened" could mean he had lost a lot of blood.
Police said the man, believed to have been drinking, wandered off after being given a towel by a resident.
They are now appealing for the man to come forward, along with any witnesses to the incident.
