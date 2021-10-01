HGV driver jailed for killing motorcyclist while on phone in Hampshire
- Published
A lorry driver who killed a motorcyclist, while talking hands-free on his phone and then drove away, has been jailed.
Lucian-Sorin Todor, 52, struck Jack Burgess, 22, on the A32 at Warnford, Hampshire, on 29 June 2019.
He overtook a cyclist on a bend and then crashed into Mr Burgess who was coming in the opposite direction.
Todor was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and sentenced to eight years in prison.
Winchester Crown Court heard Todor claimed he did not know he had hit the motorcyclist and drove off whilst continuing his phone call.
Mr Burgess, from Waterlooville, died of his brain injuries in hospital.
'Plunged into hell'
His mother, Kim, told the court she had since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being called to the crash scene and watching her son being lifted on a stretcher.
"Losing Jack is like being plunged straight into hell - the pain and agony beyond description," she said.
"My last words to him are poison: 'Love you, stay safe', if only I could have kept him safe."
She described her son as "kind, generous and intelligent", and added he was "the joker of the family".
In a message to Todor, she said: "You are a killer. I could forgive a person if they showed us some remorse, empathy, sympathy; you have shown us nothing."
Thomas Wilkins, prosecuting, said Todor had "impatiently" overtaken a cyclist and crossed the white line on a blind bend in "flagrant disregard for the rules of the road".
This caused Mr Burgess, who was travelling in the opposite direction, to brake, come off his motorcycle and his head to come into contact with the HGV's wheels, the court heard.
Mark Ashley, defending, said Todor, from Waterlooville, would "never" have left the scene if he had known he had come into contact with the motorcyclist.
