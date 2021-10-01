Greg Gilbert lead singer of Delays remembered by music world
By Dave Gilyeat
BBC News
- Published
The death of Greg Gilbert of Southampton band Delays has led to an outpouring of grief from the city's music scene and the wider music world.
The frontman was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in 2016, and died aged 44 on Thursday afternoon.
The Joiners said Delays sold out the venue many times and made "incredible memories that will never be forgotten".
Radio presenters Lauren Laverne and Shaun Keavney were also among those sharing their condolences.
Keavney said the indie lead singer's "heart and music lives forever in our memories and his melodies".
Fans and fellow musicians rallied to help Gilbert when his diagnosis was announced, with a crowdfunding appeal raising more than £215k for alternative cancer treatment, after the NHS said it could only offer further chemotherapy.
But in August he was taken off treatment and was receiving pain relief at a hospice.
Fellow musicians and bands have been remembering Gilbert since his wife Stacey Heale and brother Aaron shared the news of his death.
Tim Burgess, of The Charlatans, who featured Delays as part of his Twitter Listening Party last year, said he would be "remembered and loved".
Alex Kapranos, of Franz Ferdinand, tweeted: "I have fond memories of touring the USA together a long time ago. An amazing voice, artist and a good guy."
Embrace called him a "genuinely gifted songwriter, artist and beautiful human being", while Jesus Jones tweeted: "Absolutely gutted. Tears are in my eyes right now."
Sea Power recalled an "unforgettable week in Japan" touring with the band.
"[We] will always remember Greg very fondly," they said, adding: "A sweet, lovely guy."
Get Cape Wear Cape Fly called Gilbert a "special human".
He added: "I can trace so many of my close friendships to the axis of his (and The Delays) songs. Heartbreaking."
Southampton venues where the band made their mark were quick to share memories too.
The Joiners said it had "lost one of its family".
It said there had been "many sold out shows, lots of very sweaty nights and incredible memories that will never be forgotten".
The Brook called him a "talented true artist" whose "words will continue to ripple through time".
The Art House on Above Bar Street called him a "multi-talented musician, visual artist and poet, a gentle soul whose commitment to his art was humbling".
It added: "We're so grateful for the beautiful songs, drawings, paintings and poems he has left behind as he travels off to the cosmos."
Southampton community site In Common said he was a "wonderfully talented, kind person, and he will be missed by many, including all of us who counted him amongst our friends".
Cafe Il Picchio, where Gilbert was a regular, posted: "He would spend many hours working on ideas, reading and chatting to anyone who stopped by, he was one of the most honest and real people I have ever met."
Bitterne Park School, where the Gilbert brothers studied, said the day the band returned there in 2010 to play a gig would "go down in history".
Sending out thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and community of Greg Gilbert. The 2010 BPS Big Picnic will go down in history and the music of the Delays will always live on through Bitterne Park School. ❤️ @Delays_ pic.twitter.com/kjs9n8VPrf— Bitterne Park School (@BitterneParkSch) October 1, 2021
Formed in Southampton in 2001 and originally called Corky, Delays have released four albums to date including their well-received debut Faded Seaside Glamour.
The band originally consisted of Gilbert, drummer Rowly, bassist Colin Fox and guitarist Dan Hall, who left before Gilbert's brother Aaron was invited to join.
Throughout his illness, Gilbert documented his illness and treatment on social media through poetry and art.
The miniature, photorealistic biro sketches he created following his diagnosis were displayed at Southampton City Art Gallery in 2019, to complement its show Leonardo da Vinci: A Life in Drawing.
