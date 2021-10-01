Three teens held over Southampton gang robberies
Three teenagers have been arrested over a spate of robberies in a city centre.
The boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, were held after reports of a gang threatening victims with knives in Southampton in July, August and September.
Police previously said 17 robberies had been reported near the train station, West Quay shopping centre and the Bargate, all during the daytime.
The arrested boys have been bailed on the condition that they do not enter the city centre.
