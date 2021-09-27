Isle of Wight Festival 2022: Muse and Lionel Richie to headline
Lionel Richie, Muse and Lewis Capaldi are amongst the headline acts who will play next year's Isle of Wight Festival, organisers have announced.
This year's event was held in Seaclose Park earlier this month, after it was rescheduled from its normal June slot.
Kasabian and Pete Tong will also due headline between 16 and 19 June 2022.
Festival promoter John Giddings said: "We're already looking ahead to next year and the artists announced can't wait to come and entertain us."
Other artists expected to perform next year include Nile Rodgers & Chic, Blossoms, Rudimental, Tom Grennan, Sigrid, Craig David Presents TS5, The Vaccines, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Shaggy, Happy Mondays and Mavis Staples.
Capaldi and Richie will headline on the Friday night. Kasabian and Tong, who will be joined by the Heritage Orchestra for Ibiza classics, will perform on the Saturday, organisers said.
Muse will bring the festival to a close on the Sunday night.
