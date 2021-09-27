BBC News

Fire rips through Isle of Wight thatched cottage

image captionThe blaze broke out in the roof of the cottage on Sunday evening

A fire has destroyed a thatched cottage.

The blaze broke out in the roof of the home in Elm Lane, Calbourne, on the Isle of Wight at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.

More than 50 firefighters worked into the early hours to bring the fire under control. No-one was injured.

Residents living nearby were asked to close their windows overnight due to the amount of smoke coming from the property.

The cause of the fire was accidental and was "believed to have started when a fire was lit in the hearth", Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said.

image captionFirefighters stripped the thatch from from the roof to stop the fire spreading

Justin Harden, from the service, thanked crews from the island and the mainland "for managing to salvage most of the owner's personal property while the fire was happening".

People are being urged to avoid the area while crews remain on scene to dampen down any hotspots.

image captionFirefighters from the island and mainland worked overnight to tackle the blaze

