Fire rips through Isle of Wight thatched cottage
- Published
A fire has destroyed a thatched cottage.
The blaze broke out in the roof of the home in Elm Lane, Calbourne, on the Isle of Wight at about 19:00 BST on Sunday.
More than 50 firefighters worked into the early hours to bring the fire under control. No-one was injured.
Residents living nearby were asked to close their windows overnight due to the amount of smoke coming from the property.
The cause of the fire was accidental and was "believed to have started when a fire was lit in the hearth", Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said.
Justin Harden, from the service, thanked crews from the island and the mainland "for managing to salvage most of the owner's personal property while the fire was happening".
People are being urged to avoid the area while crews remain on scene to dampen down any hotspots.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.