Iconic racing seaplane replica project launched
A project to rebuild a 1920s racing seaplane to raise money for a new charity has been launched.
Formed last year during the pandemic, the Supermarine S5 Seaplane charity has already commissioned the building of the replica S5 plane's wings.
The charity said it was aiming to raise £285,000 and planned to have the iconic aircraft completed by 2024.
It will be based at the Calshot Activities Centre, on Southampton Water, in Hampshire.
The charity's chairman, Will Hosie, said: "The Supermarine family of racing seaplanes were built across Southampton Water and test flown from Woolston."
The Supermarine S5, a British-built single-engine racing seaplane designed by RJ Mitchell and built by Supermarine, "started the winning streak of the Supermarine Seaplane Racers", he explained.
It was built in Britain specifically for the Schneider Trophy - an international competition which began in 1911 to encourage technical innovation and took place in locations all over the world, including Calshot.
Mr Hosie said: "Its [the S5] first race was won at Venice in 1927, followed by two wins in Calshot in 1929 and 1931.
"These allowed Britain to keep the amazing trophy, which can now be seen on display at the Science Museum."
The Supermarine S5 Seaplane charity said it also has plans for an education programme to support heritage and history, particularly for younger people considering a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
"But right now, the need is for funding, so we are appealing for donations, small or large to help bring the Supermarine S5 racing seaplane to life again at Calshot," said Mr Hosie.
