Woman injured in Aldershot van gas explosion
- Published
A woman was injured when a leaking gas cylinder caused a van to explode.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews extinguished a small fire in White Road, Aldershot, at about 08:00 BST following reports of a blast.
Police said the incident was being treated as an industrial accident.
South East Coast Ambulance Service said the injured woman was helped by local people before paramedics arrived. She was then taken to hospital suffering from burns.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.