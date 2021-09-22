Southampton city centre knife gang targets teenagers
A spate of gang robberies in Southampton is putting youngsters under "extreme threat", the father of a victim has said.
Seventeen robberies, committed by a large group of teenagers, have been reported in the city centre area in the past two months.
The gang has made threats with knives and stolen items including cash, phones and bikes.
Police said tackling violence and knife crime remained "an absolute priority".
Ten robberies were reported in August and a further seven in September.
They all took place in daylight in busy areas close to the train station, West Quay shopping centre and the Bargate.
'Nearer to home'
In one incident, near Southampton train station on 7 September, two 14-year-old boys walking to the station were confronted by a group of about 10 teenage boys who grabbed them and produced a knife.
The father of one of the victims said he was "angry and frustrated" the gang had not yet been stopped.
"He hears every day of things in London and was shocked this stuff actually happens nearer to home," he said.
The boys managed to flee unhurt, but he said his son has been reluctant to go out as much since the attack.
"It has had an impact in terms of sleep, and the threat they knew they were under, which was extreme," he added.
"They were lucky they managed to get away - held up at knifepoint - they were half a second away from a different outcome."
Insp Allan Dineley said the 17 attacks are believed to be connected.
"This is a serious offence and the risk to threat to themselves in carrying a knife is also significant," he added.
