Struck-off doctor remains barred over sexually motivated misconduct
- Published
A trainee doctor who was struck off for sexually motivated misconduct has failed to have his ban overturned.
Dr James Sambo faced allegations of assault and was found to have unnecessarily examined a patient's breasts at a Hampshire surgery in 2011.
He was barred from practising as a doctor in 2015 by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MTPS).
It said he "still did not understand the gravity of the findings against him" and denied his application.
He was found to have examined the breasts of a patient who had attended Princes Gardens Surgery in Aldershot in 2011 with chronic back pain.
He also failed to offer her a chaperone or give her privacy as she undressed and redressed, the panel said.
It added the failures were "serious" and in part sexually motivated.
'Inappropriate'
Another woman had complained about back and hip pain but instead of checking her leg or hips, he instead examined her abdomen and chest.
Dr Sambo also "inappropriately" prescribed diazepam and failed to make an adequate record of the consultation, the panel found.
There were also two allegations of sexual assault by two patients at the same surgery that year - though he was acquitted of those in 2013.
He was working as a third-year GP trainee when the appointments took place.
The MPTS panel heard Dr Sambo had since carried out courses into effective communication in the workplace and professional boundaries.
But it said he "has not fully appreciated or addressed the findings" of the tribunal in 2015, and "still did not understand the gravity of the findings against him".
"Until he addresses the findings of the tribunal, including the sexually motivated behaviour properly, Dr Sambo will not be able to fully remediate," it said.
