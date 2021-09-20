Sophie Fairall: Celebrity wish-list girl dies from rare cancer
A 10-year-old cancer patient, who fulfilled a final wish to cook with TV chef Gordon Ramsay and won support from Premier League footballers and other celebrities, has died.
Sophie Fairall, from Stubbington, Hampshire, was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue cancer last September.
TV stars Ant and Dec and footballers Jack Grealish and Mason Mount sent messages of love during her illness.
Sophie's mother Charlotte thanked well-wishers for their "incredible support".
Mason Mount has sent this video, so incredibly kind of him especially given how busy he is with England duties. Sophie would often go to watch Pompey play with her dad and grandad. It would make us laugh when she she's I enjoy going because I get a big hot dog before the game and a kit kat at half time. She also loved the atmosphere. Mason Mount doesn't play for Pompey but she's watched many England games and says 'Mason and Jack are fit 🙈' with her eyebrows going up and down. She's always loved her boys!! Thank you so much Mason Mount for doing this and putting a smile on her face.Posted by Sophie's journey on Thursday, September 9, 2021
The Fairall family drew up a bucket list with Sophie in June, when her "aggressive" cancer - rhabdomyosarcoma - returned and she decided not to have further chemotherapy.
In video messages, Chelsea star Mount praised her "incredible bravery", while Man City midfielder Grealish said: "Carry on being the strong little girl that you are."
She also appeared on ITV's This Morning show, spent a day working in a supermarket and raised thousands of pounds to improve conditions for children in hospital.
In Facebook posts, Charlotte Fairall said: "Who would've thought a 10-year-old could have such a huge impact on so many people.
"It feels so surreal and although I knew she was dying I still can't believe she's gone."
She added: "Sophie had so much more to give and it shouldn't have been this way.
"She was the most beautiful, funny, caring, strongest girl ever.
"She would light up a room wherever she went."
Sophie's bucket list included campaigns for hospitals to have play assistants and to improve their "disgusting" food.
An online fundraising page in her name has met its target of raising £50,000 for the children's cancer charity Alice's Arc.
