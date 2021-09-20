Sophie Fairall: Celebrity wish-list girl dies from rare cancer

Mason Mount has sent this video, so incredibly kind of him especially given how busy he is with England duties. Sophie would often go to watch Pompey play with her dad and grandad. It would make us laugh when she she's I enjoy going because I get a big hot dog before the game and a kit kat at half time. She also loved the atmosphere. Mason Mount doesn't play for Pompey but she's watched many England games and says 'Mason and Jack are fit 🙈' with her eyebrows going up and down. She's always loved her boys!! Thank you so much Mason Mount for doing this and putting a smile on her face.