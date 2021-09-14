Southampton's Leisure World scheme sets start date
Work on a £250m home and leisure scheme in Southampton is set to start in early 2023, it has been announced.
Southampton City Council has approved the commercial terms with developer Sovereign Centros for the Leisure World site enabling the build to go ahead.
It will see 650 homes, two hotels, serviced hotel apartments, a cinema and a casino built off West Quay Road.
Built in stages, it will take up to eight years to finish - the first stage is expected to be completed by 2024/25.
Councillor Jeremy Moulton, deputy leader, said: "Leisure World is a key development site within Southampton and is particularly important to support recovery from the pandemic as we grow the local economy and get Southampton moving.
"It's fantastic news. I look forward to seeing a start on site."
It is hoped more than 1,000 jobs will be created at the mixed-use development.
The scheme was given outline planning permission earlier this year.
