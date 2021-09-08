Cowes Floating Bridge: Replacement 'could take six years'
- Published
Replacing a troubled chain ferry could take up to six years, a council report has said.
The Floating Bridge in Cowes, Isle of Wight is currently out of action following the latest in a long line of technical faults.
Council leader Lora Peacey-Wilcox said legal action had "taken far too long".
The ferry remains suspended for at least four weeks, including the busy Isle of Wight Festival weekend later this month.
The chain ferry, linking Cowes and East Cowes, has been beset with problems since launching in May 2017, including broken chains, excessive noise and cars scraping their bumpers.
The previous Conservative administration ruled out scrapping and replacing the £3.2m vessel and announced legal action against its naval architect and builders.
A new independent administration replaced the Conservatives following council elections in May.
Speaking after a scrutiny committee meeting, Ms Peacey-Wilcox told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We are forcing the legal case to move at a faster pace than it has been as we think it has taken far too long.
"It is the bridge that just keeps on giving and does not help us at all," she added.
A report to be discussed at a cabinet meeting next month sets out the case for commissioning an independent review into whether the current vessel is fit for purpose.
It also recommends carrying out redesign and reconfiguration work to attempt to ensure a more reliable service.
Bringing an alternative vessel into service would take "four to six years," it stated.
When the ferry is out of action a replacement launch operates for foot passengers, while drivers face a detour via Newport of up to 11 miles (18km).
East Cowes town councillor Cameron Palin, said the current stoppage would cause major logistic issues with Isle of Wight Festival goers who use water taxis to get to the site.
"The council is in a difficult position. They want to run the service but things take time and residents have been waiting since 2017 for a frequent and reliable service," he said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.