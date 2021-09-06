Red Funnel Southampton check-in kiosk flattened by HGV
Three ferry staff members had a lucky escape when the kiosk they were working in was flattened by a passing HGV.
Passengers and other staff members rushed to help when the lorry struck the kiosk at Town Quay in Southampton shortly before 13:00 BST.
Red Funnel said three staff members were inside at the time. One woman suffered a minor injury.
It warned of disruption to road traffic and sailings to and from the Isle of Wight.
The crash was captured on a webcam located in a nearby building.
It showed other staff members and members of the public running towards the kiosk when it was demolished by the lorry, which was apparently attempting to park.
A Red Funnel statement said: "Three Red Funnel colleagues were inside a check in kiosk which was struck by a HGV this afternoon.
"Our priority is the safety of our team members and passengers, and although there are no significant injuries, both police and ambulance services are in attendance as a precaution.
"The incident area has now been secured and we are currently operating a shuttle service to clear traffic as quickly as possible."
Hampshire Constabulary said no arrests had been made.
