Four men pulled from water as wave sinks boat off Southsea
Four men have been rescued after their boat became swamped by a large wave and sank off the Hampshire coast.
They made a mayday call after they were thrown into the sea from the boat off Southsea at about 14:45 BST on Monday.
A fishing boat pulled two of the men from the water before Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) arrived and rescued the other two.
The men, all aged in their 30s, were treated for hypothermia and inhalation of sea water by ambulance crews.
'Very lucky'
GAFIRS coxswain, James Baggott, said: "The skipper's life and those of his friends was undoubtedly saved by the fact they were carrying a handheld VHF radio which enabled them to make a mayday call from the water.
"The four men were very lucky that the passing fishing vessel was able to assist and the quick response of that vessel's skipper must be applauded.
"We were on scene within minutes of the mayday call as we were training in Portsmouth Harbour and soon able to help recover the other men from the water."
The 15ft (4.6m) vessel was later recovered by the independent lifeboat and taken to Stokes Bay.
