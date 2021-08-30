Thousands enjoy Victorious Festival despite queues
Victorious Festival has closed with performances from Royal Blood and Supergrass.
The 65,000 capacity, three-day festival was held at Southsea Common in Portsmouth, and also featured sets from Mel C and Ella Eyre.
But many people complained about long queues for toilets and drinks, with reports of festivalgoers waiting in line for well over an hour.
Organisers apologised, blaming supply-chain issues and staff shortages.
Friday's headliners, Madness, were joined on the line-up by The Kooks and Feeder while Saturday featured Blossoms, followed by Rag 'n' Bone Man and The Streets.
Brighton duo Royal Blood played the final set of the festival on Sunday, which concluded with a fireworks finale.
Away from the arenas, revellers reported long queues of more than an hour for drinks and toilets.
What a shambles. The winner of the most terribly organised festival goes to #victoriousfestival nowhere near enough toilets, massive q to get in. Won’t be back next year.— deja vu (@dejavuuwho) August 28, 2021
A statement on the festival's Facebook page said: "This has been been an incredibly hard year for the music and events industry. Last-minute supply chain issues and staff shortages have only made things harder.
"We know there were some infrastructure issues and we're really sorry that was the case. We thank you for your feedback and appreciate all the messages we have received. We will be reviewing each one in our bid to make Victorious Festival 2022 our best year yet."
