Andover A303 crash: Lorry driver arrested after three people die
- Published
A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after three people died in a four-vehicle crash.
The two women and a man were killed in the collision on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire, on Wednesday morning.
Police said the crash involved a Vauxhall Astra, a food delivery van, a DAF recovery truck and an HGV.
The HGV driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs and causing death by dangerous driving.
The arrested man, from Donnington in Shropshire, has since been released while inquiries continue.
Hampshire Constabulary said those who died had each been in separate vehicles when the crash happened at about 08:40 BST.
'Important witness'
They included a woman in her 50s and a man in his 30s - both from Southampton - as well as a woman from Portsmouth in her 20s.
The force said their families were being supported by specialist officers, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in contact.
Investigating officer Det Con Cate Paling said: "In the immediate moments after the collision, a small white car with a black roof passed the scene and we believe they may be an important witness who we wish to speak with."
