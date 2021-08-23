Tribute paid to cyclist who died in crash with car
- Published
The family of a cyclist who died in a collision with a car in Hampshire has said "he will never be forgotten".
Oliver Gadney died after being struck by a Vauxhall Astra in Newton Lane, between Barton Stacey and Newton Stacey, at about 15:30 BST on 15 August.
The 45-year-old, from Barton Stacey, died at the scene.
A 21-year-old woman from Hampshire has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
Mr Gadney's family said in a statement: "He was a beloved father, husband, brother, son, grandson, uncle, nephew and loyal friend who was lost too soon.
"He lived life to the full. He was funny, intelligent, kind and humble.
"His legacy lives on in his two girls."
The woman was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed or uninsured.
She has been released under investigation.
Hampshire Constabulary is continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.
