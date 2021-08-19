Gurkha group ends Downing Street hunger strike after talks agreed
- Published
A hunger strike outside Downing Street to protest against Gurkhas' unequal pensions has ended after the government agreed to further talks.
A group had refused food for 13 days as they called for parity with other British Army veterans.
Ministry of Defence officials will meet the Nepali ambassador and the group next month.
A spokesperson said the department was "happy" the group had broken their fast and hoped to "move forward together".
One of the protesters, Dhan Gurung, 60, from Basingstoke, Hampshire, was taken to hospital early on Wednesday after his heart slowed but was later discharged.
Mr Gurung had been protesting in a wheelchair with fellow ex-soldier Gyanraj Rai, 63, and Gurkha widow Pushpa Rana Ghale, 59, who travelled from Nepal.
Gurkhas who retired before 1997 receive a fraction of the pension British-born members of the Army are entitled to.
The trio previously said the strike was a "last resort" but they were "prepared to die" if it meant they would be treated equally.
More than 100 people marched through London in support of the group on Wednesday.
Last week, Mr Gurung explained his pension in 1994 was £20 a month and said he and his family lived in poverty because of the British government's "penny pinching".
Gurkhas have served the British Army in two world wars and in the past 50 years in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Borneo, Cyprus, the Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Those who retired before 1997, like Mr Gurung, currently receive a fraction of the pension the rest of the British Army receive because the Gurkha Pension Scheme (GPS) was based on Indian Army rates.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "We are happy the Satyagraha group have agreed to break their fast.
"Our primary concern is always the health and welfare of our serving personnel and veterans and this strike was not a course of action we encouraged.
"We look forward to meeting with the group next month alongside the Nepali Ambassador to move forward together."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.