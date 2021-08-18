Teenage pilot Zara Rutherford begins solo round-world record bid
- Published
A teenage pilot has set off on an attempt to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.
Zara Rutherford, 19, took off on her three-month adventure from Kortrijk in Belgium at 10:00 BST - half an hour late due to the weather.
Her first stop is Popham Airfield in Hampshire, before heading to Scotland.
The former pupil of St Swithun's School, Winchester, aims to fly over 52 countries and cross the equator twice during her trip.
The current female record holder is American Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 at the time of her challenge in 2017. The youngest male record-holder was 18.
'Awkward situation'
Miss Rutherford, who lives in Belgium, said the "greatest challenge" would be remote places like northern Russia or Greenland.
"There aren't many people who live there so if anything were to go wrong I would be in a bit of an awkward situation," she said.
The teenager, who comes from a family of pilots, began training when she was 14 and gained her pilot's licence in 2020.
She is flying a Shark UL, an ultralight sport aircraft which holds a number of speed records.
She will cross the Atlantic, fly over Greenland, Canada and South America, up to Alaska, then cross to Russia and Indonesia before returning to Europe.
The route has been chosen to fulfil Guinness World Records' requirements to be an "around-the-world flight".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.