Isle of Wight man fined for threatening councillor with pole
- Published
A man who threatened a local councillor with a wooden pole has been fined and issued with a restraining order.
Councillor Karl Love was driving his rickshaw in East Cowes, Isle of Wight, when Simon Wheeler stepped into his path and started being abusive.
Wheeler was ordered to pay a £300 fine and £680 prosecution costs for the incident in April after a trial at Isle of Wight Magistrates' Court.
He was told he would not be allowed to contact Mr Love for 12 months.
Wheeler had previously pleaded not guilty to using threatening, abusive and insulting words with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The defendant had used a swear word to describe Mr Love, before telling a passerby that he was "going to have some fun" while holding a wooden pole, the court heard.
'Fair enough'
Mr Love told the trial he feared he was going to be hit with the pole, but Wheeler claimed his comments were a joke.
Magistrates said Wheeler's evidence was less credible than Mr Love's and told him he had "provided a catalogue of lies and deceit".
Magistrate Keith Jones told the defendant: "You indicated that it was all a bit of a laugh at the time, but it wasn't, was it? It was very offensive what you were doing."
Wheeler, of Albany Road, East Cowes, said "that's fair enough" after hearing his sentence.
He was also told to pay a £34 victim surcharge.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.