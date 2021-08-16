Cyclist killed in crash with car on rural lane in Hampshire
A cyclist has died in a crash with a car on a rural lane.
The 45-year-old man collided with a Vauxhall Astra in Newton Lane between Barton Stacey and Newton Stacey, Hampshire, at about 15:30 BST on Sunday.
An air ambulance was called but the man died at the scene, police said.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the crash. Police have not said if she was driving the car or the alleged offence.
Officers appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
