Portsmouth murder probe begins after man found on road dies
- Published
A murder investigation has begun following the death of a man who was found lying injured in a road.
Emergency services were called to Jervis Road in Portsmouth at about 02:45 BST on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A man, 32, and a woman, 33, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They have since been released on conditional bail.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said officers "extensive inquiries" were ongoing to determine what happened.
