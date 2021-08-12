Horndean dog theft: Teen arrested after pet snatched from boy
A teenager has been arrested after a dog was snatched from its owner.
Sam Brotherton, 13, was pushed before his border terrier Melchy was bundled into a car on 3 August.
Melchy was reunited with Sam the following morning after doorbell camera footage of the theft was shared thousands of times on social media.
A 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He been since been released on bail while police inquiries continue.
Hampshire Constabulary has renewed its appeal for information.
