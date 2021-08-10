Man dies 12 days after attack outside Andover Tesco
A man has died 12 days after being attacked and left with a serious head injury outside a supermarket.
John Carroll, 62, was assaulted near Tesco Extra in River Way, Andover, at about 21:20 BST on Thursday 29 July.
He was taken to hospital and died on Tuesday, Hampshire Constabulary said. The force said it was now treating the assault as a homicide investigation.
Mr Carroll was described as a "well-loved man to all those who knew him" in a tribute released by his family.
Police have appealed for anyone who has information or dashcam footage from the time of the attack to contact them.
