Derailed South Western Railway Fratton train back on track
- Published
A derailed train that led to a reduced timetable has been moved back onto the tracks.
The South Western Railway (SWR) train had been manoeuvring at Fratton in Portsmouth at low speed when it came off the track.
It was not carrying any passengers and no-one was injured when it derailed at about 01:30 BST on Thursday.
The train operator apologised "for the impact this incident had on our customers' journeys".
The derailed train and a large number of coronavirus-related staff absences led to cancellations and reduced services at the weekend.
A SWR spokesman said: "The train has now been re-railed and the majority of repairs completed.
"Two sidings are currently out of use, however the rest of the depot is now operational."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.