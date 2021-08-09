Flash flooding in Gosport results in road closures
- Published
Flash flooding has prompted police to warn motorists to avoid roads that have been left submerged by water.
Heavy rain fell overnight across the south of England and residents in Gosport, Hampshire, have reported sewage water affecting properties and roads.
Police posted on social media urging people to avoid Cambridge Road and Leesland Road.
Southern Water and Hampshire County Council have been asked for comment.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.