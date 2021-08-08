Fastnet Race: Yachts leave Cowes for gruelling race
- Published
Hundreds of yachts have set off from the Isle of Wight to compete in the Fastnet Race.
The 49th biennial offshore yacht race got under way from the Royal Yacht Squadron line off Cowes shortly after 11:00 BST.
For the first time since it started in 1925, the race will finish in Cherbourg, France rather than Plymouth.
It is named after the Fastnet Rock, off the south-west coast of Ireland which the race course rounds.
IT'S RACE DAY! 🙌🏼— RORC (@RORCRacing) August 8, 2021
Today is the start of the 49th edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race. You can track the fleet via YB Tracking at 👉🏼 https://t.co/tVm2ZpKjPj#RolexFastnetRace pic.twitter.com/F3OQ1QZIsc
Based on the shortest route, this year's race is 695 nautical miles - 90 longer than the old course.
The race route sees the yachts pass seven landmarks: the Needles, Portland Bill, Start Point, the Lizard, Land's End, the Fastnet Rock and Bishop's Rock off the Scillies.
Teams are competing for the Fastnet Challenge Cup which was claimed by Wizard, an American VO70 yacht, in the 2019 race.
In 2011, Abu Dhabi's Azzam yacht, led by double GB Olympic silver medallist Ian Walker, broke the monohull record for the race, crossing the finish line in one day, 18 hours and 39 minutes.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.