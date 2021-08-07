Rail timetable cut due to coronavirus absences and Fratton derailment
A train operator has switched to a reduced timetable following a derailed train and a large number of coronavirus-related staff absences.
South Western Railway (SWR) has cancelled all trains between Salisbury and Reading.
A reduced service is running between Waterloo and Weymouth and Waterloo and Portsmouth.
SWR said it was working on an amended service for Sunday and advised passengers to check before they travel.
The train operator apologised for the changes due to "high levels of Covid-related absences amongst our colleagues and the impact of the derailment at Fratton depot".
The South Western Railway train came off the tracks at Portsmouth in the early hours of the morning on Thursday. It was not carrying any passengers and had been manoeuvring at low speed.
Works are under way to rerail the train, repair the track and reopen the depot.
