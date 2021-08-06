Richard Ashcroft out of Victorious Festival after Covid 'discussions'
Singer Richard Ashcroft will not play a music festival after "extensive discussions" about its Covid-19 restrictions.
Victorious Festival is due to take place at Southsea Common in Portsmouth between 27 and 29 August.
Attendees need to have proof of a negative lateral flow test, full vaccination or natural immunity.
Ashcroft pulled out of another festival in July after it became part of a government pilot events programme.
He told fans on Instagram earlier that month that he would not be part of Sheffield's Tramline event once it was involved in the Events Research Programme.
In the same post he said: "I had informed my agent months ago I wouldn't be playing concerts with restriction."
Organisers said Ashcroft would not play Victorious Festival "following extensive discussions about the measures we have put in place to reduce risk".
The ex-Verve singer was due to play on Saturday 28 August, along with The Streets.
Madness, Royal Blood and Nile Rodgers and Chic are all due to play the festival.
Ashcroft is due to go on tour in October, playing at the London Palladium, Royal Albert Hall and Liverpool Arena.
