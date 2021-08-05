Pair released after Southsea woman fatally struck by car
- Published
A man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed in a crash have been released by police.
The 55-year-old woman was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa that failed to stop on Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, shortly after 21:30 BST on Tuesday.
The woman, from Southsea, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 32-year-old man and 36-year woman were arrested after police found them in the car nearby.
The man from Cosham arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with alcohol over the limit, causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of drug driving has been released under investigation
The woman, aged 36 and also from Cosham arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving and driving with alcohol over the limit has been released with no further action to be taken against her.
Hampshire Constabulary has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.