Alton murder suspect released over woman's death
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman has been released pending further police inquiries.
The woman was found dead at a property in Spitalhatch, Alton, shortly before 15:00 BST on Sunday.
Hampshire Constabulary previously said a post-mortem examination had failed to establish the cause of death.
The arrested man - a 59-year-old from Alton - has been released while police inquiries continue.
