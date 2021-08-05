South Western Railway train derails in Portsmouth
- Published
A train has been left blocking a rail depot after coming off the track.
The single carriage South Western Railway (SWR) train derailed at Fratton in Portsmouth, Hampshire, at 01:30 BST.
SWR confirmed the train was not carrying any passengers and had been manoeuvring at low speed. No injuries have been reported.
The train company said disruption was expected to last until the end of the day and journeys were likely to take longer than usual.
An SWR spokesperson added: "We are sorry for the disruption to services as we work hard to rerail the train, repair the infrastructure, and open the depot."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.