Two arrests in Portsmouth after Southsea woman fatally struck by car
- Published
A 55-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car.
The woman was struck by a blue Vauxhall Corsa that failed to stop on Winston Churchill Avenue, Portsmouth, shortly after 21:30 BST on Tuesday.
The pedestrian, from Southsea, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The car was found by police nearby and the occupants, a man and woman, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The 32-year-old man and 36-year woman, both from Cosham, have also been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
The man is also being held on suspicion of two counts of drug driving. They both remain in custody.
Hampshire Constabulary said the woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
The force has appealed for witnesses and motorists with dash-cam footage to come forward.
