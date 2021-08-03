Isle of Wight schools hit by ransomware attack
Six schools have been hit by a cyber attack which is preventing staff from accessing their systems.
Isle of Wight Education Federation said its IT systems were compromised last week by a ransomware attack which has encrypted its data.
The council said the affected schools were Carisbrooke College, Island 6th Form, Medina College, Barton Primary, Hunnyhill Primary and Lanesend Primary.
The federation said it was working with police and Isle of Wight Council.
A federation spokesman said: "There are obviously some significant implications of this, which we are managing and will take measures to secure our systems even further in the future."
He added that the schools group was working to "ensure that necessary and appropriate systems are in place for the new academic year".
