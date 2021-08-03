Geese get new Southsea refuge spot after snubbing field
A seafront space will not be closed off to the public to create a refuge for brent geese again this year.
Castle Field in Southsea was expected to be be fenced off every winter for the next five years - the duration of ongoing sea defence works.
The space was shunned by the birds despite decoys and devices giving off goose calls to entice them in.
This year Ministry of Defence (MoD) land will be fenced off for the geese from October to March instead.
Portsmouth City Council was required by Natural England to make a provision for the birds, to offset the use of Clarence Playing Field one of the birds' usual grounds - which is being used for the Southsea Coastal Scheme.
"A very small number were seen using Castle Field during winter 2020-21," the council said.
The geese, which arrived in large flocks from Siberia in early October, instead took up residence at the Tenth Hole golf course and nearby Portsmouth Cricket Club.
The new refuge area near Clarence Pier will be fenced off over the winter months until the completion of the project in 2026.
The £131m project to strengthen the sea defences includes building walls, raising land and widening beaches along a 4.5km (2.8-mile) stretch of coastline.
