Couple rescued as floods swamp Isle of Wight roads
- Published
A couple have been rescued and roads have been damaged on the Isle of Wight after more than a month's worth of rain fell in two hours.
The Environment Agency said 32mm of rain was recorded in Ryde in the early hours.
On Pondwell Hill in Nettlestone, firefighters rescued an elderly couple from their car which was submerged under 4ft (1.2m) of water just after 08:00 BST.
The man and woman were not injured.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service urged residents not to attempt to drive through flooded roads or fords.
"The water is often deeper than it looks and may be moving quite fast," it said.
Shore Hill in Ventnor, locally known as the Cascades, has been closed due to damage caused by flooding.
Water could be seeing pouring out of cracks in the road surface in videos posted online.
Emergency repairs were carried out on Coach Lane in Brading, while roads in Ryde and Nettlestone have also reopened after flooding.
South Western Railway said flooding between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin meant replacement buses would be delayed until the end of the day.
