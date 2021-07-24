Cyclist dies in Southampton crash with suspected drug-driver
A cyclist was killed in a crash with a suspected drug-driver, police have said.
The 33-year-old was riding Hill Lane, Southampton, when he was hit by a car at about 21:58 BST on Friday.
He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of two counts of drug-driving offences had been released under investigation.
The force is appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
