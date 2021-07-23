Man jailed for rape of woman in Portsmouth city centre
An 18-year-old man has been jailed for nine years for raping a woman he approached in a city centre.
Abdelarahman Saleh Adam was found guilty of attacking the 19-year-old victim in Portsmouth in the early hours of 20 September last year.
Police said Adam was one of two men who followed the woman after approaching her in Lake Road. Adam then raped the victim in Turner Road at 00:30 BST.
He was told he must serve at least two thirds of his sentence in custody.
Adam, of Gathorne Road, Wood Green, London, will also be placed on the sex offenders register.
Hampshire Constabulary said the judge Robert Bright QC had praised the victim for her courage during the trial.
Seven other people were arrested during the investigation - all were released without charge.
Portsmouth Chief Inspector Robert Mitchell said: "Stranger assaults of this nature are rare, and I hope the community feels reassured that when we receive these sorts of allegations, we will take them seriously and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice."
