Fareham town centre evacuated over suspicious package
Part of a town centre was evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered by shop workers.
The package was found in Fareham, by shop staff near Poundland in West Street, at about 13:00 BST.
Hampshire Constabulary said a Royal Navy explosive disposal team found the item posed no threat and made it safe. A 100m cordon in the area had been lifted by 16:30.
The force said it was satisfied there was "no threat to the public".
It also thanked a nearby Tesco supermarket for providing water to members of the public and emergency services.
