St Denys train station stabbing: Teenager hurt in attack
A teenager has been stabbed on a train station platform.
Officers were called to St Denys station in Southampton after an altercation involving young people at 11:45 BST, British Transport Police said.
The injured young man is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.
Det Insp Paul Attwell described it as a "shocking incident". The force is appealing for witnesses and information. No arrests have been made.
