St Denys train station stabbing: Teenager hurt in attack

image captionBritish Transport Police said they were called to St Denys station at about 11:45 BST on Wednesday

A teenager has been stabbed on a train station platform.

Officers were called to St Denys station in Southampton after an altercation involving young people at 11:45 BST, British Transport Police said.

The injured young man is not believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

Det Insp Paul Attwell described it as a "shocking incident". The force is appealing for witnesses and information. No arrests have been made.

