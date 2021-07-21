Southampton's Bedford Place reopens despite closure calls
A city street that was partially closed to allow outdoor seating for its restaurants and bars has reopened despite calls for it to remain shut.
Bedford Place in Southampton was blocked to traffic last year but some retailers claimed it hit trade and the incoming Conservative council administration moved to reopen it.
The project has cost almost £180,000.
A petition calling the closure "hugely beneficial" has been signed by more than 1,500 people,
The scheme was implemented by the former Labour administration of Southampton City Council as part of its Southampton Inside Out initiative to allow hospitality businesses to operate outdoors during the pandemic.
Opinion among traders and residents along the street was divided.
The closure was reversed when the Conservatives won control of the city council in May's elections.
The road was reopened on Tuesday and planters, concrete bollards and street art removed, following the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions in England, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Labour councillor Sarah Bogle described it as a "backwards step".
A petition set up by opposition councillors and campaigners and handed in at a council meeting, stated: "The opening up of the space for outdoor use for everyone has been hugely beneficial during the pandemic.
"The continued use will provide some health security for the new normal. "
'Cafe culture'
The council meeting was told the scheme cost £113,000 to install and maintain, and a further £65,000 to dismantle.
Funding came from government grants and contributions from the GO!Southampton Business Improvement District (BID).
Jeremy Moulton, deputy council leader, said the desire for an outdoor cafe culture in the area would be taken into account as part of future plans and four hospitality businesses had been able to retain outdoor seating.
"We consulted and the consultation revealed that the majority of businesses wanted it open because it was damaging businesses," he added.
Conservative Southampton Itchen MP Royston Smith said the scheme had been "a complete waste of taxpayers' money".
Alan Whitehead, Labour MP for Southampton Test, said it had "allowed people to safely socialise as Covid infections spike".
Among the future ideas suggested for the area, Go!Southampton has said a monthly farmers market could help it become "one of the go-to destinations on the south coast".
