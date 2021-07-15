Southampton Airport: Runway legal review request submitted
Opponents of the planned extension to Southampton Airport runway have formally submitted their request for a judicial review to the High Court.
Eastleigh Borough Council has approved plans to lengthen the runway by 164m (538ft).
Campaigners Airport Expansion Opposition (AXO) said the decision needed the "full scrutiny" of a judicial review.
The council previously said it was confident its procedures were sound.
The airport plans to extend the runway in order to accommodate larger planes needed for longer haul flights.
Its proposals were given planning permission by Eastleigh Borough Council in April, despite objections from Southampton and Winchester city councils.
Richard Mould-Ryan, from AXO, said the airport extension would "have far reaching consequences for the climate".
"We believe strongly that the council's decision was wrong both in the way it was taken and the arguments to justify it," he added.
"The airport has greatly overstated the economic benefits of expansion, whilst hugely underplaying the environmental impact."
The group has raised more than £35,000 in donations to fund legal action.
The airport's operations director, Steve Szalay, previously said he was "extremely disappointed" at the prospect of a legal challenge.
"We are resolutely committed to these runway extension plans and the 2,500 jobs it will protect and enable," he said.
If it goes to court, any legal challenge is expected to take at least six months to settle.
