Malakai Watts death: Mum found guilty of manslaughter
- Published
A mother has been found guilty of the manslaughter of her one-month-old baby, who died after suffering a fatal head injury.
Malakai Watts died four days after being taken to hospital in February 2019. He also had eight rib fractures.
Chelsea Cuthbertson, 28, said she found him not breathing at their flat in Hythe, Hampshire, after going outside to smoke a cannabis joint.
A jury found her guilty of manslaughter but cleared her of murder.
A trial at Winchester Crown Court heard a post-mortem examination found Malakai suffered a "traumatic head injury" inflicted through "some form of shaking, possibly with some form of impact".
Cuthbertson denied she had ever shaken or hurt her baby.
'Non-accidental injury'
The mother, who rang 999 at about 09:30 GMT on 2 February 2019, had said her baby had appeared "OK" about 30 minutes earlier when she had gone outside to smoke a cannabis joint.
Cuthbertson said she had been "distraught" after finding him unresponsive and carried out CPR until paramedics arrived.
Malakai had been a premature baby, born on Christmas Day, but had left hospital with "no ongoing medical conditions or neurological concerns", the court was told.
The five-week trial heard that medical staff at Southampton General Hospital noticed signs of pressure inside Malakai's skull and of internal bleeding, raising the possibility of a "non-accidental injury".
Of the eight rib fractures, one was found to have been sustained 7-12 days before the baby's death during "an earlier episode that is unaccounted for", the prosecution said.
Speaking after the verdict, Det Insp Toby Elcock said Cuthbertson "never admitted her involvement" in Malakai's death.
"We hope that today's result brings closure, but also some level of comfort to Malakai's family, as they now know that the person responsible for his death has been brought to justice," he added.
Cuthbertson is due to be sentenced on Thursday.
