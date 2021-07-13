Sol Hemy: Riverside Park death after cannabis factory raid
There are "no clear answers" over the death of a man who took part in a raid on a cannabis factory and was later found drowned, a coroner has said.
The body of Sol Hemy, 20, was found in the water at Riverside Park in Southampton in September 2019.
An inquest into his death heard from pathology and police reports that it was not possible to tell how he came to be in the River Itchen.
Senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson recorded an open conclusion.
The inquest in Winchester Coroner's Court heard Mr Hemy was believed to have been part of a five-man gang that carried out a burglary on a house in River Walk, which was being used as a cannabis factory.
The group had "come prepared for any outcome" and was in possession of at least one firearm.
The rented house had blackout windows and neighbours had noticed a smell of cannabis in the preceding months, the court was told.
The cannabis factory was believed to be run by an organised crime gang.
Statements were read from local residents who had heard the screeching of cars and gunshots shortly after 01:00 BST on 5 September 2019.
They described men with builder bags of plants in front of the house, with one woman saying cars arrived and seemed to be "chasing" them.
She then said she heard a 4x4 crash through the metal barriers into Riverside Park, shortly after which she heard a "scream or yell".
Mr Hemy's body was spotted floating in the River Itchen shortly after 06:30.
Giving evidence, Det Insp Adam Edwards said a trace of Mr Hemy's DNA was found on the 4x4's bonnet along with a fingerprint on a wheel arch, and that there was no sign of a struggle or fight.
Forensic pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery told the inquest a post mortem examination of Mr Hemy's body found no evidence of a "significant impact that could have thrown him into the water".
She said there was traces of ketamine in his bloodstream, which "might have blunted his reaction time" and his body's response when he entered the water.
"I can't determine with any certainty how he came to be in the water," she said.
In a statement, Mr Hemy's family said they had "cherished memories" of him, but that he was "easily influenced and used by others".
They added that he had been a user of cannabis and ketamine, and had suffered periods of depression.
Recording an open conclusion, Mr Wilkinson said: "As to what happened to Sol in those last few seconds, it cannot be established with any certainty."
Four men were jailed over the raid in November 2020.
Earlier this month police said three people who were arrested on suspicion of murder or conspiracy to murder would not face charges in connection with the death.
Detectives said the murder inquiry had ended and no-one else was being sought.
