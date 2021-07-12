Second arson attack at new Daisy Dip park in Southampton
Arsonists are believed to have struck again at a newly built play park.
A second fire broke out at the Daisy Dip park off Bluebell Road in Swaythling, Southampton, on Saturday at about 20:20 BST.
Less than two weeks ago on 23 June, a blaze destroyed the playground's four-tower castle climbing frame.
The £92,000 park, paid for by the council and a grant awarded to community group Friends of Daisy Dip, had only opened in March.
Crews from St Mary's tackled the flames and said the fire service had received "multiple calls" from the public.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "Police were informed as it is believed the fire had been started deliberately."
The BBC is awaiting comment from Hampshire Constabulary.
After the first fire the city council said it would replace the castle climbing frame by the autumn.
