Mayfield Park sex assault: Girl, 14, attacked by man
A 14-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in a park by a man thought to be in his late 40s, police said.
The girl was walking through Mayfield Park in Southampton on Friday afternoon when she noticed the man following her.
On catching up with the girl, he put his hand up her skirt. She screamed and he fled, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The man was described as being of Asian ethnicity, of skinny build, about 5ft 6ins (1.68m) tall, and had a gold tooth.
He was wearing dark blue jeans and a white T-shirt.
Det Sgt Jo Martindale said the assault was "a very upsetting and distressing incident" for the girl.
Officers have been making inquiries throughout Saturday and additional patrols of the park have taken place.
Anyone who was in the park and saw the attack is urged to contact police.
