Man acquitted of manslaughter over Eastleigh phone-row death
- Published
A man accused of killing another man in an argument over a phone has been found not guilty.
Kieran Hobbs, 31, was accused of "knocking out" Sagar Bhatti, 23, who he was left lying motionless in a road where he was run over by two cars.
Mr Bhatti died at the scene in Woodside Avenue, Eastleigh, Hampshire, in the early hours of 10 March 2019.
Mr Hobbs, who denied manslaughter, was found not guilty by a jury at Salisbury Crown Court.
The court heard the row over the phone erupted after Mr Bhatti and Mr Hobbs, along with another man and woman, returned to Craig Bryant's home after visiting a pub to play music and darts in his "man cave" shed.
Mr Bryant also punched Mr Bhatti after he believed the victim had stolen his mobile phone, but Mr Bryant was not charged on suspicion of murder despite being arrested for the offence, the jury heard.
John Price QC, prosecuting, told the court: "Mr Hobbs told someone he was responsible for him [Mr Bhatti] being in that state.
"It's upon that basis that he is charged with the manslaughter of Sagar Bhatti."
Mr Price said Nicola Wall, who had been drinking with the men, asked Mr Hobbs what had happened and he replied "I knocked him out".
The court heard from a witness who said Mr Bhatti seemed "very drunk" before the incident.
He made no attempt to get out of the way of the approaching cars and was "gravely injured" when he was struck by them.
Both drivers stopped immediately and ran back to Mr Bhatti, the court also heard.
Mr Hobbs was charged after the victim's family requested a review of a decision not to prosecute him.
Judge Mr Justice Neil Garnham thanked the jury, adding: "The defendant may be released and he is discharged."
